Thriller series filming in Pittsburgh area looking for paid background extras

PITTSBURGH — Another project is about to start filming in the Pittsburgh area, and the production is looking for paid background actors and stand-ins.

Mosser Casting is looking for background actors for “Parallax,” an upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series starring Liev Schreiber, Stephen Graham, Zazie Beetz and Rory Culkin that’s based on “Killer Instinct,” a series of bestselling books by Lars Kepler.

The series is being filmed all across Western Pennsylvania throughout the summer, fall and winter. Mosser Casting is looking for people of all ages to portray an “array of characters.”

Click here to learn more about pay and shoot days, or to apply.

