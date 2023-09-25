3 dead after crash in Fayette County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead after a crash in Fayette County.
Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened on Mount Tabor Road in Springfield Township at around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Troopers say Springfield Pike is still closed at this time.
Collision Analysis and Reconstruction specialists are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
