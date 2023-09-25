Local

3 dead after crash in Fayette County

By WPXI.com News Staff

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead after a crash in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened on Mount Tabor Road in Springfield Township at around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Troopers say Springfield Pike is still closed at this time.

Collision Analysis and Reconstruction specialists are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

