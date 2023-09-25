Pittsburgh Police looking for 2 missing teen girls

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for two missing juvenile girls.

Aakira Harris and Kayleigh Phillips were both last seen on North Braddock Avenue and Penn Avenue on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m.

Both girls are 15 years old.

Harris is 4 feet 11 inches tall. She has brown eyes and a blueish ponytail. She may be wearing glasses.

Phillips is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is also most likely wearing glasses.

Police say Phillips may be headed to the Allison Park area.

Anyone with information on the girls’ location is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141 or call 911.

