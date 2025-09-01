Time-honored festival in Westmoreland County celebrates union labor in Western Pennsylvania

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-day festival that’s more than four decades old is underway in Westmoreland County, extending into Labor Day.

The annual Labor United Celebration is being held in Allegheny Township’s Northmoreland Park.

Celebrating the tradition of union labor in Western Pennsylvania, the celebration features rides, food, vendors, music and everything that’s made it the annual staple in the community that it is.

“We hope to have you here, today or tomorrow,” said Michael Hartung of the Greater Westmoreland Central Labor Council. “It’s a great day, the weather is fine. Come out to Northmoreland Park and the Labor United celebration.

The festival reopens at 10 a.m. on Monday.

