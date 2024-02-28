Titanic exhibit sets Carnegie Science Center attendance record

PITTSBURGH — The traveling Titanic exhibit set a new attendance record at the Carnegie Science Center.

TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, which runs until April 15, has become the most popular traveling exhibit at the science center in over a decade.

Officials say more than 82,000 visitors have seen the Titanic experience so far, breaking a previous attendance record for a traveling exhibit set by Mummies of the World: The Exhibition in 2019.

In recognition of this milestone, the science center is offering a special promotion for visitors.

On March 9, the 1912 visitor to the museum will win a Science Center prize pack — as long as they can answer a Titanic-themed trivia question.

The prize pack includes a Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh Family Membership, four admission passes to TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition and various Titanic-related merchandise from the Science Center’s XPLOR Store

