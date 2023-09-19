T.J. Watt breaks Steelers All-Time Sack record

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt broke James Harrison’s all-time franchise sack record late in the first half on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Watt now has 81.5 career sacks, doing so in just 89 career games. Harrison broke Jason Gildon’s record (77.0) on Nov. 20, 2016 in a 24-9 win over Cleveland. It was Harrison’s 177th career game.

Watt set the record by beating Browns rookie right tackle Dawand Jones off the edge with a rip move and sacked Deshaun Watson for a 7-yard loss. The sack forced a 55-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins to cut the Steelers’ lead to 16-14 at halftime.

T.J. Watt is now the #Steelers All-Time sacks leader with 81.5‼️ pic.twitter.com/qoXWayGtWX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 19, 2023

Watt’s brother J.J. wrote on X after the franchise record-breaking sack, “TJ WATT is the best defensive player on the planet. Stop trying to question it, stop trying to justify anyone else. He is the best. Period.”

