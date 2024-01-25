T.J. Watt named finalist for DPOY, Joey Porter Jr. Finalist for DROY

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was named a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award while standout rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a finalist for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

On Wednesday, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett won the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year Award while Watt snagged the AFC Defensive Player of the Year Award by the NFL Committee of 101.

Watt had 68 tackles, compared to Garrett’s 42. Watt had 19 tackles for loss compared to Garrett’s 17. Watt had 36 quarterback hits compare to 30 for Garrett. Each had four forced fumbles, but Watt had three recoveries compared to Garrett’s one. Watt also returned one of those fumbles for the only defensive touchdown of the season between the two players, which happened to be the game-sealing play in the Week 2 game between the Steelers and Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

