T.J. Watt ranked No. 8 in NFL Top 100

PITTSBURGH — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt came in at No. 8 in the 2024 NFL Top 100.

In 2023, Watt was ranked No. 27. He went on to lead in sacks for the 2023 season with 19, the second-highest of his career. He is the only player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three different times.

He was named First Team Associated Press All-Pro for the fourth time in his career and selected as the Pro Football Writers of America 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

The top 100 list is voted on by current NFL players. Three Steelers made the list: Patrick Queen (No. 64), Minkah Fitzpatrick (No. 79) and Cam Heyward (No. 98).

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group