T.J. Watt ranked No. 8 in NFL Top 100

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NFL: JAN 06 Steelers at Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 06: Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after his 19th sack of the season during the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt came in at No. 8 in the 2024 NFL Top 100.

In 2023, Watt was ranked No. 27. He went on to lead in sacks for the 2023 season with 19, the second-highest of his career. He is the only player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three different times.

He was named First Team Associated Press All-Pro for the fourth time in his career and selected as the Pro Football Writers of America 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

The top 100 list is voted on by current NFL players. Three Steelers made the list: Patrick Queen (No. 64), Minkah Fitzpatrick (No. 79) and Cam Heyward (No. 98).

    Most Read