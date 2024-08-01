Aug. 2 named ‘Big Mac Day’ locally, McDonald’s offering special deal to celebrate

PITTSBURGH — Aug. 2 is officially “Big Mac Day” for a local community.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato made the declaration of the holiday on Thursday.

Aug. 2 is the birthday of Jim Delligatti, who invented the world-renowned burger.

He first tested the sandwich at his restaurant in Uniontown on April 22, 1967, McDonald’s said in a press release. After customers enjoyed it, he took them to more restaurants in Pittsburgh before it made it national debut in 1968.

“I would make the sauce in the restaurant by hand, mixing all the ingredients together myself. It was hard work, but the customers loved it,” Delligatti once explained.

McDonald’s will sell $2 Big Macs through Aug. 11, starting Friday.

Approximately 550 million Big Macs are sold each year in the United States alone.

