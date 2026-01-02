T.J. Watt will play in high-stakes game against Baltimore Ravens on Sunday

T.J. Watt is set to take the field during the Steelers’ high-stakes game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Watt was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but practiced fully on Friday.

“I feel pretty good, honestly,” Watt said. “I don’t know if I could have said that a week ago, but I feel really good, I feel really confident about the week of practice and am excited to play.”

After practice, the linebacker confirmed that he would be playing.

A clean bill of health for the Steelers heading into Sunday’s game against Baltimore.



T.J. Watt was a full participant in practice, with no injury designation. pic.twitter.com/iMIvoSgaVn — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) January 2, 2026

He has been out since suffering a partial lung collapse in mid-December.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt in hospital after lung ‘discomfort’ at practice, team says

Watt said the recovery experience has been very unique compared to other injuries.

He also said it was not an outside source that did the dry needling that led to his collapsed lung. He has not hard feelings with the team and called the situation a fluke.

Overall, he said he is focused on helping the team win on Sunday.

You can watch and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Ravens for the fight for the AFC North on Channel 11. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group