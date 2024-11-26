TODAY AT 6: New study tests levels of chemicals linked to cancer in Pittsburgh-area water

PITTSBURGH — Concerning chemicals found in our water.

They’ve been linked to a variety of diseases including several cancers, and a recent study turned up these chemicals in our Three Rivers.

Essentially what’s going through these wastewater treatment plants is being dumped in our rivers.

We’ll show you how forever chemicals get from our homes to the water system and what’s being done to protect you, tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group