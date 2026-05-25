‘Today is a special day’: Communities along Allegheny River commemorate Memorial Day

Multiple Memorial Day events took place across the region, including along the Allegheny River, where hundreds gathered to remember fallen service members.

A crowd of over 100 people attended a Memorial Day service in Brackenridge. The names of veterans lost this past year were read alongside a memorial with the names of soldiers who never made it home.

The Highlands High School band played “Taps,” and family members stood to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Across the river in Lower Burrell, several generations of family members gathered along Leechburg Road for a parade.

Krista York traveled from Virginia to spend the day with her family.

“It’s important because it’s everything this country is and what we are and all of the veterans that helped us be who we are today,” York said.

Alli Bargerstack sat alongside her family for the parade.

“My dad and my grandfather served, so today is a special day,” she said.

Steven Penn serves as the honor guard for American Legion Post 868 and said the parade is a tradition that means a lot to the community.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and it’s always one of the best parades. Going down and hearing people clap for us…it hits you hard,” Penn said.

Unfortunately, a C-17 flyover across both events was cancelled due to mechanical issues, according to different organizers.

Still, two Gold Star families also participated in the event along with first responders, local high school bands and Scout troops.

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