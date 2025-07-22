Toll booths on the way out along Pennsylvania Turnpike as new system moves in

Pennsylvania is on its way to removing all of the toll booths along the Turnpike.

The toll road is moving toward what’s known as an “open-road tolling system.”

That means instead of stopping at a toll booth, you’ll continue at your normal speed, and equipment will read your E-ZPass or license plate.

Officials say this will avoid some of the safety and traffic issues at toll booths.

“This will make it easier, traveling just as you would normally,” said Crispin Havener, PA Turnpike assistant press secretary. “We’re able to track your E-ZPass transponder or your toll-by-plate if you don’t have an E-ZPass, and be able to collect our toll that way.”

Officials say the system has already rolled out smoothly on the eastern half of the state.

It’s expected to be ready here in Western Pennsylvania by the beginning of 2027.

