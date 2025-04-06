Tommy Pham saves the day in Pirates walk-off win over Yankees

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Tommy Pham snapped an 0-for-17 skid and delivered a 5-4 walk-off winner for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 11th inning against the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park.

Pham drove a ball off Devin Williams to deep left field over the head of Jasson Domínguez to score Jack Suwinski, who was the automatic runner at second base to begin the extra frame.

Pham’s heroics came after the Pirates (3-7) blew a three-run lead in the top of the ninth inning.

