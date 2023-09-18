Local

Top Browns WR expected to miss Steelers game

By Alan Saunders - SteelersNOW.com

Top Browns WR expected to miss Steelers game Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

By Alan Saunders - SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was officially listed by the team as questionable for Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is not expected to play, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cooper was limited by a groin injury at practice on Saturday and was officially listed as questionable, but will now apparently be sidelined. Slot receiver Elijah Moore and backups David Bell and Marquise Goodwin are candidates to replace Cooper in the starting lineup.

The Browns frequently play with two tight ends, with Harrison Bryant joining David Njoku on the field. They will likely do so even more often without Cooper, their No. 1 receiver, available.

Cooper had three catches of seven targets for 37 yards in the opener. Two of his three catches went for first downs.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mother of former NFL player Sergio Brown found dead in Chicago suburb
  • Man dead after being hit by truck tractor at construction site in South Fayette Township
  • Woman dead after crash in North Versailles
  • VIDEO: ‘It’s been very successful’ Pittsburgh Police make ‘South Side entertainment patrol’ permanent
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read