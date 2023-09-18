Top Browns WR expected to miss Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was officially listed by the team as questionable for Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is not expected to play, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cooper was limited by a groin injury at practice on Saturday and was officially listed as questionable, but will now apparently be sidelined. Slot receiver Elijah Moore and backups David Bell and Marquise Goodwin are candidates to replace Cooper in the starting lineup.

The Browns frequently play with two tight ends, with Harrison Bryant joining David Njoku on the field. They will likely do so even more often without Cooper, their No. 1 receiver, available.

Cooper had three catches of seven targets for 37 yards in the opener. Two of his three catches went for first downs.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group