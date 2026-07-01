Top prospects Hernandez, Florentino to represent Pirates at futures game

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates top two prospects will represent the organization at the Futures Game during All-Star weekend. Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez and outfielder Edward Florentino — both considered top 100 prospects — will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 12 for the game.

The Pirates promoted Hernandez to High-A Greensboro on May 12, where he’s gone 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA, 21 hits, 21 walks and 50 strikeouts in 34.1 innings across eight starts. Pittsburgh’s top prospect was the first minor-league pitcher this season to notch 100 strikeouts.

Florentino, meanwhile, has totaled 53 games between Bradenton (nine) and Greensboro (53) this season. Between the two levels, the 19-year-old has a .230/.372/.435 batting line with seven doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 38 RBI and five stolen bases.

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