Tornado, hurricane seasons this year could be historically active

This tornado season could be one of the most active in modern history, with more than 800 twisters reported so far this year.

“It was pretty scary because we heard, like, things outside,” Evelyn Perez said.

“Seconds after we closed the door is when everything, we knew everything was breaking loose,” Heath Barr said.

Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center says this could be the worst hurricane season ever, largely due to the warmest ocean surface temperatures on record.

The agency’s newly released preseason forecast predicts between 17 and 25 named storms.

Eight to 13 could become hurricanes.

That means some people still rebuilding from severe weather are also preparing for the future.

“It’s not a week-long process. It’s several months of work,” Chris Sneck, EVP of Construction, Cotton Global Disaster Solutions, said. “Just making sure, getting them tightened up for hurricane season, making sure you can keep the water out.”

The timing is especially a concern for Gulf Coast communities, where the ground is water-logged from record rain.

Hurricanes there could bring disastrous flooding.

“We know that just one storm can cause a catastrophic impact, so we must ensure that we are safe and prepared,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County said.

