Strong storms possible Saturday in Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — Saturday will be another warm day, with temperatures pushing into the low 80s in the afternoon. A shower or storm could pop up as early as 1 or 2 p.m., with storms capable of producing strong wind gusts and small hail.

Another round of storms will develop this evening before exiting after sunset. It will be quiet overnight, but watch for areas of fog first thing Sunday morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, making it a great pool or grill-out day!

A vigorous upper air system will move across the area Monday, bringing one round of heavy rain and possible storms Sunday night, with more storms possible Monday afternoon. Depending on how things play out, isolated severe weather will again be possible. But we should also see a fair amount of dry time.

