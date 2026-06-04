Town hall educates Fayette County residents on controversial data centers

Neighbors in Fayette County learned about controversial data centers on Thursday.

The Fayette County Economic Development Coalition hosted a town hall to teach community members about what data centers are and the impacts they can have.

Leaders answered questions on energy consumption, construction and data centers’ uses in the community.

“We’ve had so many borough and township managers reach out, say, ‘Hey, can you explain that to me so I’m not getting a whole bunch of garbage from either very pro or very against data centers?” said Corey Young, director of the Center for Energy and the Built Environment at Washington and Jefferson College.

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Leaders say meetings like this can help residents stay informed about development.

However, data use a large amount of electricity and water, and neighbors worry about how that may affect their rates.

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