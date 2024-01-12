Tractor-trailer carrying crane overturns on Route 119 ramp to Connellsville

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer carrying a crane overturned on Route 119 in Westmoreland County Friday morning.

The commercial vehicle overturned on the Route 119 on-ramp to Connellsville.

Our crew saw the tractor-trailer on its side and state police at the scene.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

