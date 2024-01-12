Local

Tractor-trailer carrying crane overturns on Route 119 ramp to Connellsville

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Tractor-trailer carrying crane overturns on Route 119 ramp to Connellsville Tractor-trailer carrying crane overturns on Route 119 ramp to Connellsville

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer carrying a crane overturned on Route 119 in Westmoreland County Friday morning.

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer carrying crane overturns on Route 119 ramp to Connellsville

The commercial vehicle overturned on the Route 119 on-ramp to Connellsville.

Our crew saw the tractor-trailer on its side and state police at the scene.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • New Castle woman made incriminating Google searches before death of boyfriend’s toddler, police say
  • Missing woman’s body found along trail near Geneva College
  • Officials: Tiny fibers link couple to death of 5-year-old son in 1989
  • VIDEO: McKeesport Area School District drops security company after guard allegedly had sex with student
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read