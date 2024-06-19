Tractor-trailer crash knocks down poles, power lines in Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash in Washington brought down poles and power lines.

Murtland Avenue has been closed since 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows and poles leaning after the crash, with wires near the ground.

A witness told Channel 11 the truck brought the poles and wires down while turning into the Budd Baer dealership.

