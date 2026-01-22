Tractor-trailer crashes over hill along I-70 in Washington County

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crashed over a hill along I-70 in Washington County on Thursday.

The Fallowfield Fire Company says the crash was first reported just before 2 a.m.

The driver was found inside the vehicle, but not trapped. Using a rope system on the hill, crews descended to help the driver out of the truck and get them to waiting medics.

Crews also contained a diesel leak from one of the truck’s saddle tanks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group