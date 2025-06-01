Tractor-trailer destroyed flames on I-79 in Washington County

A tractor-trailer was destroyed by flames on I-79 in Washington County on Sunday.

PennDOT said the vehicle caught on fire on I-79 northbound between Exit 33 (U.S. 40 - Laboratory) and Exit 34 (I-70 East - New Stanton) at 4:40 p.m.

Photos shared by the South Strabane Fire Department show the cab of the vehicle completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said a lane restriction was in place while Bujanowski Towing worked to take the vehicle away.

There were no injuries.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group