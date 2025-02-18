Tractor trailer rollover shuts down Greensburg Pike in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down part of a busy road in North Versailles.

Police are asking the public to avoid Greensburg Pike and Kline Avenue due to a crash. A Channel 11 crew on scene saw a tractor-trailer rolled on its side near a car wash on the 400 block of Greensburg Pike.

Allegheny County 911 officials say the happened just before 3 p.m. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

We’re told the truck flipped while going down a hill, but the exact cause of the crash is unknown.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

