Traffic configuration changes planned for McKees Rocks Bridge on Thursday

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Bridge inspection activities will bring traffic configuration changes to the McKees Rocks Bridge this week.

PennDOT officials say inspection activities will take place on Route 3104 on Thursday, weather permitting.

A single lane restriction and traffic shift in the eastbound direction toward Route 65 will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a single lane of traffic in each direction at all times while crews from Larson Design Group conduct the inspection, officials say.

