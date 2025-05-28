Traffic, parking guidelines for 2025 US Open Championship in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — Traffic and parking guidelines have been announced for the 2025 U.S. Open Championship at the Oakmont Country Club.

The USGA said the transportation plan for the championship, being held June 915, is designed to provide efficient satellite parking while minimizing traffic and congestion.

Here are the following guidelines from the USGA:

EVENT PARKING AND ROUTES TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

For the week of the U.S. Open, fans traveling by car should follow GPS directions and event wayfinding signs to the nearest general fan parking lot. Complimentary parking will be available at two general fan parking lots, the RED Lot at Hartwood Acres (North) and BLUE Lot at Monroeville Mall (South).

More than 130 complimentary shuttle buses will run continuously from each location from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Championship shuttles will have special access to service gates to exit and enter the Pennsylvania Turnpike in close proximity to Oakmont Country Club, which will allow them to drop fans within 150 yards of Gate 1 following a 25 minute shuttle ride. To assist shuttle buses, more than fifty traffic posts will be strategically positioned throughout the area to ensure a safe, smooth traffic flow.

Fans traveling on I-79, I-279, I-76 East, PA-28, PA-8 or are coming from points west or north of Oakmont Country Club are encouraged to use the RED Lot at Hartwood Acres and follow Championship signage to the parking areas.

Fans traveling on I-76 West, I-376, PA-30, PA-22 or coming from points east or south of Oakmont Country Club are encouraged to use the BLUE Lot at Monroeville Mall and follow Championship signage to the parking areas.

There will be no Championship parking for fans within Oakmont or Plum Borough. Residents living near Oakmont Country Club will be issued resident hangtags for their vehicles, and access to local neighborhoods from Hulton Road will be closed to residential only traffic in several locations. Additional temporary “No Parking” restrictions will be in place along designated streets in Oakmont Borough. A “No Parking” ordinance will also be in place for Plum Borough within two miles of the golf course and the main admissions areas. Any vehicle parked illegally on residential streets in Oakmont or Plum Borough will be subject to ticketing, fines and towing.

Fans looking to utilize ride share services or passenger drop-off should expect delays due to heavy daily traffic on Hulton Road. For the fastest and most convenient service, drivers should follow wayfinding signage to the designated Ride Share & Passenger Drop-Off location at Tenth Street Elementary (901 Pennsylvania Ave, Oakmont, PA 15139) in Oakmont Borough. From this location fans will have a half mile walk to access the nearest Championship admission gate.

Access to the Ride Share & Passenger Drop-Off is limited to vehicles no larger than 15 passengers. Groups of fans arriving at the Championship by private coach bus or 16-plus passenger vehicles or larger will not be allowed to access the Ride Share & Passenger Drop-Off. They will be directed by law enforcement personnel to drop off at the RED Lot or BLUE Lot where designated shuttles will be available for transportation to and from the Championship.

The USGA is committed to providing a positive and user-friendly experience for all fans with disabilities. Accessible parking spaces for all vehicles displaying the appropriate HD/DP license plates or placards will be reserved at all parking locations. Fans requiring lift-equipped transportation should contact the USGA Championship Office at 2025usopen@usga.org ahead of the Championship to receive specific parking instructions.

ROAD RESTRICTIONS

Several roadways in the local area will be altered for the duration of the Championship and will have restricted access. Homeowners and residents living within these impacted areas will receive residential parking passes to provide the necessary access to and from their residences.

9th Street will be one way southbound from Hulton Road to Pennsylvania Avenue

10th Street will be one way northbound from Washington Avenue to Hulton Road

Pennsylvania Avenue will be one way eastbound from 9th Street to 12th Street

Virginia Avenue will be one way westbound from 10th Street to 9th Street

Additionally, the USGA will collaborate with Oakmont Borough and the Oakmont Police Department to restrict access to Hulton Road from 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th streets. Resident traffic should plan to access local neighborhoods via 5th, 8th, 9th or 15th streets. These access points will be controlled by the Pennsylvania State Police to ensure efficient management of traffic entering and exiting the neighborhood, including designated ride share areas.

MESSAGE TO LOCAL RESIDENTS & BUSINESSES

Area residents and businesses are asked to be mindful of the following guidelines during the week of the Championship to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Due to U.S. Open shuttle and general event traffic, delays can be expected in Oakmont Borough and Plum Borough during peak arrival and departure times (7-11 a.m. and 3:30-7:30 p.m.) along primary routes to Oakmont Country Club. Motorists should avoid the following routes if possible:

Hulton Road between Allegheny Avenue and Coxcomb Hill Road

Hulton Road between Coxcomb Hill Road and Eastern Avenue

Coxcomb Hill Road from Hulton Road to Kerr Road

Allegheny Avenue and Allegheny River Boulevard

Freeport Road from Blawnox to Allegheny Valley Interchange (PA Turnpike)

PA-28 North and South (between Exit 5 and Exit 11)

For more information on the 2025 U.S. Open Championship, please visit usopen.com. For additional traffic information, motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com.

