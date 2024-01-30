Local

Train is bringing its Summer Road Trip tour to Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

City Parks Foundation 2023 Dinner & Concert Benefit NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Train performs onstage during City Parks Foundation 2023 Dinner & Concert Benefit at Central Park SummerStage on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A pop band best known for its early 2000s hits is coming to Pittsburgh while on tour.

Train heads out on the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour with REO Speedwagon and Yacht Rock Revenue in July, and Pittsburgh is one of the first stops on the adventure.

Train, best known for hits like “Hey, Soul Sister’' and “Drops of Jupiter,” will perform outdoors at Stage AE on July 11. Tickets go on sale Friday. Presale tickets are available Thursday with code SUMMER.

As a result of a partnership Train has with Family House San Francisco, a dollar from each ticket will help provide temporary housing to families of seriously ill children receiving treatment at the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital.

