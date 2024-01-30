Train is bringing its Summer Road Trip tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A pop band best known for its early 2000s hits is coming to Pittsburgh while on tour.

Train heads out on the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour with REO Speedwagon and Yacht Rock Revenue in July, and Pittsburgh is one of the first stops on the adventure.

Train, best known for hits like “Hey, Soul Sister’' and “Drops of Jupiter,” will perform outdoors at Stage AE on July 11. Tickets go on sale Friday. Presale tickets are available Thursday with code SUMMER.

As a result of a partnership Train has with Family House San Francisco, a dollar from each ticket will help provide temporary housing to families of seriously ill children receiving treatment at the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital.

