Trax Farms pulls Boar’s Head products amid widespread recall over listeria concerns

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Popular Deli Meat Maker Boar Head's Recalls 7 Million Pounds Of Meat After Listeria Outbreak SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Boar's Head meats are displayed at a Safeway store on July 31, 2024 in San Rafael, California. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Boar's Head has expanded its recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products to nearly 7 million additional pounds due to a listeria outbreak. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A local farm and market is pulling Boar’s Head products from its shelves following a widespread recall of their products.

>>> Recall alert: Boar’s Head expands recall to 71 products, 7 million pounds

Trax Farms said they’ve made “the conscious decision to temporarily pull” Boar’s Head products from their deli. They’ll restock the deli counter with “premium meats from alternative vendors.”

Boar’s Head has recalled 71 products because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold nationwide under either the Boar’s Head or Old Country brands. They have sell-by dates between July 19 and Oct. 17.

The list of recalled items can be found here.

Several agencies are investigating a multi-state outbreak of listeria infections connected to sliced deli meat. As of July 30, 34 people were sickened in 13 states, including Pennsylvania.

