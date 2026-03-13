Tree falls across Shaler Township road, closure in place

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tree fell across a road in Shaler Township and caused a road closure.

The Shaler Township Police Department said the tree was blocking the area of Vilsack Road between Mt. Royal Blvd and Anderson Road.

Police said the tree also took down high-voltage wires.

The road is closed between Mt. Royal Blvd and Anderson Road.

Duquesne Light Company has been contacted to help make repairs so that the road can be reopened.

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