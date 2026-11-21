PITTSBURGH — A local organization is supporting children who have lost a parent to violence as they navigate the holidays without them.

A group of children took part in an evening shopping trip at the Richland Township Target to select personal gifts.

The event was organized through the Tree of Hope, an organization that offers kindness and support to kids who have lost a parent to gun violence.

Adrienne Young founded the organization 27 years ago following the murder of her child.

The Tree of Hope is set to assist upward of 300 children this year by supplying them with presents. Speaking about the children, Young said, “All of them needed it.”

The group included Damien Milton’s young children. Milton was fatally shot multiple times in Carrick seven days before Christmas last year.

Target representative Rylie Brown highlighted the seasonal experience for the families.

“Just a little bit of holiday magic, I feel like it’s so nostalgic to just walk into a Target and just see all the holiday stuff,” Brown said.

Tree of Hope is asking for donations of unwrapped toys for kids up to age 15.

Those gifts will be distributed at their annual Christmas celebration on Dec. 18.

Toys can be dropped off at the EastMinister Presbyterian Church at 250 North Highland Avenue, c/o Tree of Hope.

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