PITTSBURGH — The new Tree of Life memorial, museum, and institute should open to the public in 2028.

This October marks seven years since the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting that left 11 people dead.

Today, the Tree of Life unveiled the final design for the complex.

The building is slightly smaller and incorporates more green space.

Updated plans include exhibition space, classrooms, a social hall and a sanctuary with enough room for 300 people.

Tree of Life says construction should get underway before the end of the year.

A soft opening is planned for the fall of 2027 with a grand opening in 2028.

Tree of Life shares final design for new memorial, museum, institute The new Tree of Life memorial, museum, and institute should open to the public in 2028. (Source: Studio Libeskind) (Studio Libeskind/Studio Libeskind)

