Tree planted by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victim cut down in ‘unfortunate miscommunication’

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — Everywhere you look in Miri Rabinowitz’s Edgewood home, you catch the smile of her husband Jerry.

“He was extra special; Jerry was a local family physician who was beloved, and he was known for giving little gifts and big gifts. He was so generous to me,” Miri Rabinowitz said.

His gift to Miri on her birthday, 25 years ago, was a redbud tree. Together they planted it in their front yard to watch it flourish as a memory of her youth as she grew up on Redbud Avenue, but that tree soon became more.

“Six years ago he was one of the 11 worshippers who was murdered at the Tree of Life building,” Rabinowitz said.

That tree became her focal point of a pollinator garden she designed with a local company, until it was tagged by Duquesne Light to come down in September 2023.

“I called and made my case for why it should be saved, and he said ‘Mrs. Rabinowitz, you are absolutely right I will take it off the list,’” Rabinowitz said.

On Thursday afternoon, nearly 15 months later, she looks out her window to the sound of a chainsaw to see this.

“I’m heartbroken, the tree was such a special tree. Such a special gift, such a thoughtful gift and now they are both gone,” Rabinowitz said.

Looking out at the ruin, Rabinowitz wants to know how something like this can happen.

“I spent a good part of Thursday in tears and I was talking with a good friend he said you should call Nicole Ford and report this, it’s just outrageous,” Rabinowitz said.

Channel 11 took the situation to Duquesne Light and a spokesperson provided the following statement.

Duquesne Light Company (DLC) is committed to providing the highest level of service to our customers. The removal of the redbud was due to an unfortunate miscommunication and DLC and its tree removal contractor are working directly with the customer to resolve the issue.

Rabinowitz said they’ve called, but this isn’t just a tree you can replace with another redbud.

“Just a random redbud is going to make me sad,” she said.

But she does plan to replant the garden, as she knows Jerry is still in her heart.

“It was a big beautiful tree, and certainly every time I’d look at it I would think of Jer,” she said.

She hopes her pain is a lesson to be learned moving forward for Duquesne Light.

