Tree removed from Pittsburgh Zoo plaza becomes exciting new climbing structure for gorillas

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo is repurposing a tree in one of its exhibits, and it’s a big hit with the animals.

The zoo says it had to remove a tree from Jambo Plaza, and decided to reuse it as a climbing structure in their gorillas’ outdoor exhibit.

So far, the zoo says the new structure has been a hit with the troop. Zoo visitors will be able to spot the gorillas climbing and relaxing on the tree.

