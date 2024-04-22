Local

Tree removed from Pittsburgh Zoo plaza becomes exciting new climbing structure for gorillas

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Zoo new climbing structure (Paul A Selvaggio)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo is repurposing a tree in one of its exhibits, and it’s a big hit with the animals.

The zoo says it had to remove a tree from Jambo Plaza, and decided to reuse it as a climbing structure in their gorillas’ outdoor exhibit.

So far, the zoo says the new structure has been a hit with the troop. Zoo visitors will be able to spot the gorillas climbing and relaxing on the tree.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh ice cream shop closing after decades of business
  • Driver hurt when car goes airborne, crashes into West Mifflin McDonald’s
  • Fight in Butler County that seriously injured teen under investigation by state police
  • VIDEO: Family, friends remember teen killed in Pittsburgh mass shooting 2 years ago
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read