Tree with ties to Anne Frank planted at Westmoreland County university

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A tree with ties to Anne Frank was planted at a Westmoreland County university.

Seton Hill University in Greensburg is honoring the legacy of Anne Frank with a tree connected to her time in hiding.

The university and its National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education dedicated and blessed the tree on Thursday.

The horse chestnut sapling was grown from a tree that grew behind the annex in Amsterdam, where Frank hid with her family.

It was given to the school by the Anne Frank Center USA earlier this year.

Dr. James Paharik, director of the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education, said he is grateful to have the historic tree here at home.

“Once the Anne Frank House realized the tree was declining, they collected seedlings and a number of saplings from the tree and we’re fortunate to have gotten one of them,” Paharik said.

During the ceremony, students from Christ the Divine Teacher School in Latrobe and Saint Therese School in Munhall also read from Frank’s diary.

Those readings included passages about the tree outside her window.

