On Wednesday, Tri-State Office Interiors, a division of Tri-State Office Furniture Inc., celebrated the opening of its brand new downtown showroom.

The Allsteel Showroom, featuring Allsteel brand products, is located on the top floor of the building at 125 Seventh Street in the Cultural District. The showroom itself totals 7,500 square feet, and Tri-State said that it plans to use it as a collaborative space for architects, design firms and real estate professionals. It also can be used for hosting receptions and events, as it offers views of the city, close proximity to downtown theaters and restaurants, and it has a bar.

Tri-State Office Interiors unveils new downtown showroom in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District A look inside Tri-State Office Interiors' new downtown showroom. (Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership)

“We’re proud to bring this exceptional resource to Pittsburgh,” Ed Meyer, CEO of Tri-State Office Furniture, said in a release. “This showroom isn’t just about showcasing Allsteel products — it’s about creating an environment that redefines how people work, collaborate and thrive.”

