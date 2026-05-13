Trio of juveniles stole vehicle near University of Pittsburgh, police say

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a trio of juveniles stole a vehicle near the University of Pittsburgh, police say.

The Pitt Police Department shared a crime alert about the theft that they say happened on the 3500 block of Euler Way at 4:59 p.m. on Tuesday. That area is not on Pitt’s campus, but is nearby.

Officers said a 2019 Kia Niro was left running in the area. They said three juveniles wearing all black entered it and drove it westbound down Euler Way.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle has a license plate reading NCV-4387. Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 and reference incident #26-01680.

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