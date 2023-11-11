Tristan Jarry will return, set to start against Buffalo

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins top goaltender Tristan Jarry participated in the team’s morning skate Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, and afterward, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Jarry will start Saturday night against the visiting Buffalo Sabres.

Jarry left Tuesday’s game at Anaheim after taking both a hit to the head and a puck to the face. The most recent update offered by Sullivan before Saturday was that Jarry’s test results were good but that his right eye was swollen shut, preventing him from playing. A quick look at Jarry with his mask raised during the morning skate did not reveal much if any lingering swelling.

Magnus Hellberg, serving as Jarry’s backup with Alex Nedeljkovic on injured reserve, replaced Jarry Tuesday, and the two combined on a shutout.

