Channel 11 answers your big questions ahead of the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, questions are popping up.

Visitors are asking what they can and cannot bring, if there is any parking available and what kind of payments will be accepted.

Channel 11’s Amy Hudak is answering those questions and more on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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