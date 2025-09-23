Troopers searching for man in connection to homemade spike strips placed on local road

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State Police are looking for anyone responsible for putting homemade spike strips along Route 981 and Mendon Road in South Huntingdon Township on Sunday evening.

“That’s insane,” said Michael Monios of West Newton.

“These people are just sick today,” added Tom Wood of Smithton. “That’s all there is to it.”

That was the reaction Tuesday after people who live in the Smithton and South Huntingdon Township areas found out about a state police investigation into who placed homemade spike strips on a local road.

In a photo provided by state police, it appears the boards are painted a dark brown or black and have multiple screws drilled into the wood that would puncture the tires of a car that ran over them.

“Spikes on the road? I mean, you’re going to blow four tires out, that’s very expensive nowadays, and you could wreck!” Monios said. “You can have an accident on the road! Terrible!”

State police got the call about the spike strips around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and removed them from the road before anyone drove over them.

A woman who lives nearby declined an interview but said she and her brother noticed the strips on the road that night and saw a man run off.

Troopers tell Channel 11 they are looking for a man between 20 to 30 years old who was seen that night walking down Mendon Road wearing a blue shirt and glasses.

Neighbors said they hope police can catch the person responsible, saying they’re thankful no one ran over the spike strips.

“We need to stop this, kind of childish, childish terrorism or something,” Monios said.

State police said the person responsible will face charges.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Belle Vernon Barracks at 724-929-6262.

