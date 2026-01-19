Troopers trying to identify men accused of using sledgehammer to take cash from skills machines

CLEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is asking for help identifying two people accused of breaking into skills machines.

PSP says the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday at a business on Glendale Lake Road in Clearfield Township, Cambria County.

Investigators claim three white men in black clothing were seen on surveillance video using a sledgehammer and crowbar to access cash inside three skills machines.

The men reportedly stole nearly $3,000 in cash. The damage to the machines is estimated at $7,500.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Smith by calling 814-472-1653.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group