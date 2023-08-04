Local

Truck crash on Fort Pitt Bridge causing heavy traffic delays

By WPXI.com News Staff

Fort Pitt Bridge Crash (PennDOT)

PITTSBURGH — A truck appears to have partially overturned in the outbound lanes on the Fort Pitt Bridge, causing delays along the Parkway West.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. along Interstate 376.

First responders are on scene, letting alternating lanes of traffic get by, though delays are building.

