Truck crash on Fort Pitt Bridge causing heavy traffic delays

PITTSBURGH — A truck appears to have partially overturned in the outbound lanes on the Fort Pitt Bridge, causing delays along the Parkway West.

Routes entering Downtown Pittsburgh via Ft. Pitt Bridge are experiencing delays due to an incident on the bridge. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) August 4, 2023

It happened around 11:40 p.m. along Interstate 376.

First responders are on scene, letting alternating lanes of traffic get by, though delays are building.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a Crash, traffic coming from the Ft Duq / Portal Bridges to the Ft Pitt Bridge is currently blocked. Traffic coming from Downtown and Pkwy East is getting by in one lane. From Ft Duq Bridge, take Ft Duq Blvd to Stanwix to Penn to Ft Pitt Bridge. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/iblK43zCIO — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 4, 2023

