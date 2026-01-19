Truck crashes into electrical tower in Washington

A driver was not hurt when they crashed into an electrical tower in Washington County.

The incident happened off East Maiden Street in Washington on Monday morning.

A Channel 11 crew saw the truck down a hillside, crashed into the tower. The truck sustained heavy front-end damage and airbags deployed.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the tower was damaged or how the truck went down the hillside.

