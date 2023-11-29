Truck stolen after thief takes keys from valet room at private social club

PITTSBURGH — A woman was arrested after police say she stole the keys to a pickup truck from a valet room Tuesday night and proceeded to drive off with the vehicle.

It happened just before midnight at the Duquesne Club on Sixth Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh, per police.

According to the criminal complaint, Tracey Smith, 53, entered the club through a side entrance, and was caught on camera taking a key fob. She then allegedly walked out, clicking the fob repeatedly in order to locate the vehicle belonging to it.

Smith entered the black Chevy Colorado and drove off, police say. City cameras were utilized to track the vehicle to a gas station on Fifth Avenue.

Smith was taken into custody. Channel 11 cameras captured the truck, and a woman sitting in the backseat of a patrol vehicle.

According to the complaint, several suspected crack pipes were located within the truck. The vehicle’s owner was brough to inspect it, and did not note any damage or anything having been removed.

Smith is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Channel 11 entered the Duquesne Club Wednesday for comment, but an employee declined to provide a statement.

We were told that the valet is operated by “Parkway,” a Philadelphia-based company. Channel 11 contacted the company for a response. At the time this article was published, we had not received a response.

