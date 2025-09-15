Truist to hire new Pennsylvania president

Truist, one of the biggest U.S. banks, is seeking a new Pennsylvania leader.

Travis Rhodes, who has served as regional president for Pennsylvania and New Jersey, has been appointed North Carolina West regional president for Truist’s Commercial Banking business and is relocating to Charlotte from Philadelphia. Rhodes was Truist’s and predecessor bank BB&T‘s top executive in the commonwealth since 2018.

Truist credits Rhodes for spearheading significant growth and increases in brand recognition and client sentiment for Truist in the two-state region, though the activity has largely centered on the eastern part of the commonwealth. It’s not clear what the leadership shift and some other changes at the bank mean for its western Pennsylvania market.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group