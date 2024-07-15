Trump rally shooting survivors still hospitalized as communities send words of love, support

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 is learning more about the men who survived the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Butler on Saturday.

One of the two attendees who survived is a Marine veteran from New Kensington.

David Dutch, 57, is the Marine Commandant at the American Legion Post 868 in Lower Burrell.

Friends at the Legion tell Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek they found out Dutch was a victim of the shooting early Saturday morning.

“Shocking how close to home something like this would happen,” said Steven Penn. “Never in a million years would I thought someone from our own post would be a victim of a senseless crime like this.”

Penn serves in several different roles at the American Legion Post 868, including bar manager.

Penn said Dutch, who he said preferred to go by “Jake,” was recently named Marine Commandant here for the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania. Dutch is a Marine veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm.

“Jake is an all-American. He loves this country,” Penn told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “He would never wish harm on his worst enemy. So, this is a tragic event to see what happened to him when he was just trying to enjoy the festivities.”

On Sunday, the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania said Dutch was shot in the liver and chest and had surgery Sunday morning. They also said he was put in an induced coma.

Penn said no one should have to worry about being shot at a campaign rally.

“There’s no reason for this,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you don’t agree with the guy, different parties, whatever it is, you don’t wish violence on anybody.”

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with Dutch’s sister, Jennifer, on the phone Monday. She declined an interview for the time being, but said Dutch is still in the hospital and will need more surgeries.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Dutch, and Penn said they are accepting donations in person at the VFW in Lower Burrell.

“Our post, 868 here in Lower Burrell, will give him and his family full support with everything going on his life right now,” Penn said. “We pray for him daily.”

The other survivor was identified as Jim Copenhaver, 74, from Moon Township. He was shot twice at the rally and has a long road to recovery.

“Jim I wish you well, we’re thinking about you,” Copenhaver’s friend, Mike Montini said.

Montini was also at the rally.

“At the time I thought it may have been firecrackers, I wasn’t sure. The crowd panicked kinda like all hell broke loose,” Montini said.

It wasn’t until the next day that Montini learned one of his friends was hurt in the shooting.

“He conducts himself honorably, involved civically, and I think he cares about his fellow neighbor,” Montini said.

