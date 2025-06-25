TSA expects nearly 20 million travelers by air over Fourth of July holiday, offers travel tips

The Transportation Security Administration is offering family-friendly travel tips, as it anticipates nearly 20 million people to travel by air throughout the Fourth of July holiday.

TSA expects more than 18.5 million travelers to pass through airport security checkpoints in the U.S. from Tuesday, July 1, to Monday, July 7, according to a release from the agency.

Those projections include the roughly 2.9 million people expected on Sunday, July 6, marking the holiday’s highest passenger volume.

TSA reportedly screened 3.1 million travelers Sunday, June 22, which was the busiest single day in the agency’s history.

“TSA continues to work closely with our industry partners and ensure our airport security checkpoints are fully staffed and prepared to handle the heavy rush of traffic,” said Ha Nguyen McNeill, TSA acting administrator. “We are deploying technologies and procedures to improve security and enhance the passenger experience, including for families. We ask travelers to pack their patience, especially during peak travel days, as we work to provide maximum hospitality to our customers.”

TSA says it has practices in place to quicken screening and make traveling with children less stressful for families:

Children 12 and under may accompany a TSA PreCheck-enrolled parent or guardian in TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction.

Children will not be separated from their parent/guardian.

Strollers, baby carriers, and car and booster seats are allowed through the checkpoint but must be screened by X-ray.

Modified screening procedures are in place to reduce the likelihood of a pat-down.

Text us at 275-872 (“AskTSA”) or @AskTSA for quick answers to questions about going through the TSA checkpoint.

Passengers with disabilities or medical conditions who require additional assistance may contact TSA Cares by calling (855) 787-2227 at least 72 hours in advance of their flight.

TSA reminds passengers to bring their REAL IDs or other acceptable forms of ID to the checkpoint. You can find a full list of acceptable IDs by clicking here.

Also, TSA tells travelers to “Prepare, Park, Declare” when flying with firearms, which should be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container, and transported as checked baggage only.

More information on airport security screenings can be found at TSA.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group