TSA stops loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport stopped a firearm from making it onto a flight at Pittsburgh National Airport on Friday.

A man from Kansas had a .45 caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets in his carry-on bag, TSA officials said.

“I don’t know how many times we have to continue to remind firearm owners that they should not bring their guns to our checkpoints, but what I can tell you is that we will continue to do so while educating travelers on the proper way a firearm needs to be packed for transport on a flight,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Police confiscated the gun and the man was cited with a weapons charge.

