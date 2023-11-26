TSA stops man with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport over Thanksgiving weekend

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — TSA stopped a man from Gibsonia trying to bring a loaded gun through a checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday.

The gun was loaded with seven bullets and had one in the chamber.

40 guns have been found at the airport’s checkpoints so far this year.

The man will face a fine that can run up to $15,000.

“There is no excuse for bringing a gun to the checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Responsible gun owners do not bring their guns to a checkpoint. This was irresponsible on the part of this traveler during one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year. Incidents such as this are dangerous, they disrupt our security screening operations and cause delays for other law-abiding travelers who just want to get on their flight to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period

TSA reminds travelers that guns are only allowed in checked bags and says they can not be loaded.

