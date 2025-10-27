Tuesday is deadline for ‘over the counter’ voting, mail-in ballot requests in Allegheny County

The deadline for ‘over the counter’ voting in Allegheny County is October 28, as voters are urged to verify their polling locations due to changes.

With more than 20 polling locations having moved since the last election, the Allegheny County Elections Division is encouraging voters to check their polling places and plan their voting strategy. Voters can verify their polling locations online.

Ballots for ‘over the counter’ voting are available at the Allegheny County Office Building at 542 Forbes Ave. until Tuesday. This is also the last day to request a mail-in ballot.

Ballot return sites will be open on specific dates and times leading up to the election: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, and Monday, Nov. 3; then 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, and Sunday, November 2.

The ballot return sites include locations such as the Allegheny County Emergency Services Building in Coraopolis, Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge in Plum and the Carnegie Public Library in Squirrel Hill, among others.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, allowing voters ample time to cast their ballots.

Voters are encouraged to sign up for the Allegheny Votes E-Newsletter for regular updates from the Elections Department. Additional information on voter registration, deadlines, polling places and any updates to hours for satellite offices or ballot return sites can be found on the Allegheny County Elections website.

