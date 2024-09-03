Local

Tuesday starts chilly, will warm up

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Grab a jacket as you head out the door Tuesday as many areas will be in the 40s to start the day.

Sunshine and dry air will warm us up quickly as highs reach into the mid and upper 70s.

We’ll stay dry much of the week.  High temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s the second half of the week with rain holding off until late Friday and Saturday.

